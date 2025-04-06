Mark Bareta’s Reaction to EU Parliament Statement: A Call for Stronger Action and Trump Administration Engagement

April 6, 2025

By Andre Momo

The European Parliament’s recent statement urging the release of imprisoned journalists in Cameroon has sparked mixed reactions among activists, particularly from those within the Ambazonian movement. While the statement has been welcomed, Mark Bareta, a prominent Ambazonian activist, has voiced significant concerns over the approach taken by the European Parliament and the need for more decisive international action to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict in Cameroon.

Bareta, a vocal advocate for the independence of Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia), points out that the so-called “journalists” imprisoned by the Cameroon government are, in fact, Ambazonian activists who have been abducted and detained due to their perceived support for an independent Southern Cameroons state. These individuals are not just journalists in the traditional sense but are key figures in the movement for self-determination, making the European Parliament’s focus on their journalistic roles somewhat reductive.

“The European Parliament’s statement, while appreciated, falls short of addressing the real issue at hand. These individuals were not imprisoned simply for their work as journalists; they were targeted because they are Ambazonians who challenge the status quo,” said Bareta. “By limiting their condemnation to a blanket statement about Cameroon’s attack on journalists, the EU Parliament misses the broader context of the Ambazonian struggle for independence.”

According to Bareta, the European Parliament must go beyond issuing calls for the release of detainees and instead push for direct engagement with Cameroon to negotiate the underlying causes of the conflict. He stresses that the EU’s lack of substantial pressure on Cameroon has only resulted in a stagnation of the peace process, with Cameroon continuing to disregard international calls for justice and human rights.

“The EU must do more than issue empty statements. They need to apply diplomatic pressure on Cameroon, not just for the release of individuals but for a true dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict. This means engaging in confidence-building measures to ensure the release of all Ambazonians in detention,” said Bareta.

Bareta’s criticism extends beyond the European Parliament. He draws a direct comparison to the U.S. approach under President Donald Trump, who took concrete steps to hold the Cameroon government accountable, including imposing sanctions on the country during his first term. In contrast, the previous Biden administration has been criticized for its perceived inaction in addressing the human rights abuses taking place in Cameroon.

“Under Trump, we saw real action when Cameroon was sanctioned and excluded from the AGOA forum. Under Biden, we have seen little to no action. This is why many people, including Africans, are turning to Trump’s action-based approach. The time for dialogue without real consequences has passed,” Bareta explained.

As an activist, Bareta remains optimistic that the Trump administration, which has already expressed concerns about the situation in Cameroon through figures like Senator Marco Rubio, could offer a more pragmatic and effective response. He calls on Ambazonian groups, particularly those in the United States, to put aside their political differences and engage with the Trump administration to push for stronger action.

“The Ambazonian cause is bigger than partisan politics. It’s about securing our future, and if engaging with the Trump administration leads to meaningful change, then it is something we must consider,” said Bareta.

The call to action from Bareta and other Ambazonian activists highlights the growing frustration with the international community’s failure to address the underlying issues of the Anglophone Crisis. The EU Parliament’s statement is seen as a step forward, but Bareta insists that only through diplomatic pressure, a genuine dialogue on the conflict, and the release of all Ambazonian detainees can true peace be achieved.

“The time for inaction is over. It’s time for the international community to take a stand, and for that, we need strong, decisive action. The people of Ambazonia cannot afford to wait any longer,” Bareta concluded.

As the conflict in Cameroon continues to escalate, the call for international intervention grows louder, with Bareta and other activists pushing for a future where the rights of the Ambazonian people are recognized, and the ongoing violence is brought to an end.