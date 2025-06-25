Mystery of Men’s Penis Disappearance in Broad-Daylight Reaches Buea

By Mbah Godlove

June 25, 2025 — BaretaNews

A bizarre and unsettling incident has left residents of Buea in shock and disbelief after a man reportedly lost his penis—not under mysterious nighttime circumstances, but in broad daylight.

On Sunday, June 22, at Malingo Junction in Molyko, Buea, a man began loudly crying and shouting for help, drawing a crowd of concerned onlookers. The man claimed that shortly after being greeted by a strange individual, his penis suddenly disappeared.

Over the past two months, rumors have circulated in major cities of French Cameroun, such as Douala and Yaoundé, about men mysteriously losing their private parts after interactions involving greetings or exchanging money with strangers, beggars, or unknown individuals. These stories were largely dismissed as mystical folklore—until now.

According to sources close to the incident, the man who lost his organ later reportedly regained it after the suspected culprit was apprehended and pressured to restore it. However, BaretaNews has not been able to independently verify this claim.

Following his alleged recovery, the man stated that his penis had reduced in size. Seeking medical help at a nearby clinic, he was told the matter was spiritual in nature and beyond the reach of conventional medicine. Whether the reduction in size was physical or psychological remains unclear.

At the time of this report, it has not been conclusively proven that the victim actually lost his penis, even temporarily. The case continues to develop, and BaretaNews will provide updates as new information emerges.