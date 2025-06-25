Official Statement by Mark Bareta – Response to Issa Tchiroma’s Presidential Bid and Statement on the Cameroun-Ambazonia War

I have read with caution the recent statement by Mr. Issa Tchiroma Bakary, former Minister of Communication under the Biya regime, now a presidential aspirant. In his words, he now seeks to address “frankly” the crisis affecting the people of the North-West and South-West regions—Ambazonia. He acknowledges that this crisis is not merely a security issue but one that is political, historical, and identity-based. He says we must be heard, that our history must be acknowledged, and that centralization has failed.