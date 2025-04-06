Colonial Soldiers Strike in Bamenda: Corpses Litter Streets Amid Rising Tensions

By Andre Momo

BAMENDA, AMBAZONIA – A wave of grief has swept through the streets of Bamenda, the chief city of Ambazonia’s northern zone, as the city awoke to a grim and disturbing scene on Sunday 6th April, 2025 morning. Dead bodies, victims of recent raids by colonial soldiers, lay scattered across various parts of the city, painting a harrowing picture of violence and fear.

At least three lifeless bodies were discovered early on Sunday, a somber reminder of the brutal overnight assaults carried out by colonial military forces. Civilians, the most vulnerable among the population, have become regular targets of these raids, and this weekend’s invasion has left deep emotional and psychological scars on many.

One of the deceased was a young man whose identity remains unknown. His body was found discarded at the Hospital Roundabout in Bamenda, alongside other victims. The gruesome scene of their bodies, marked by severe wounds, strongly indicates that they were tortured before being executed and left to rot in public spaces. The brutality of these acts has shocked the local community, where fear and uncertainty now grip the hearts of residents.

As of the time of this report, the situation in Bamenda remains volatile, with the people in a state of heightened alarm. No one knows who will be the next victim of these targeted attacks, and the constant threat of violence has cast a dark cloud over the city. The fear of further raids looms large, as the civilian population is left in a state of confusion and dread, unsure of what tomorrow may bring.

The situation continues to unfold, and the people of Bamenda await any sign of respite or justice amid the turmoil.