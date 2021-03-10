AgovC Ambazonia Defense Forces Battles Biya’s French Cameroun Forces

Wrath of Ambazonian War: Black Wednesday in Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Some Bamenda denizens say they have experienced one of the most horrible moments in the history of the Ambazonian war of Independence.

The locals were subjected to deafening gunshots for several hours this Wednesday, March 10.

For several hours, inhabitants of areas such as commercial avenue and hospital roundabout remained in fear.

Just within minutes, commercial activities were shut down and streets deserted.

Reports reaching BaretaNews now confirmed at least two French Cameroun Forces died after a total gunfire battle between AgovC Ambazonia Defense Forces and Biya’s French Cameroun Forces. This came as General Efang’s regiment hit the ground in Hospital Roundabout, Bamenda