AgovC Ambazonia Defense Forces Battles Biya's French Cameroun Forces
Ambazonian Women Weep as Females in the World Celebrate Emancipation

Ambazonian IDP Suffers Sexual Violence in Buea

Vekovi Population in Pains Over Colonial Biya's Military Atrocities

Oku Colonial Military Raid Leaves Two Dead

French Cameroun Forsakes High Profiled Hand-clapper

Bafut Population Shuns Paul Atanga Nji Colonial Crusade

Dr. Fomunyoh Trumpets Ambazonian Conflict; Calls For Negotiated Settlement

Demise Of Ambazonian Scholar Leaves Many In Tears

Grief in Bafut Over Death of Diligent Commander

AgovC Ambazonia Defense Forces Battles Biya’s French Cameroun Forces

Published

11 hours ago

on

Wrath of Ambazonian War: Black Wednesday in Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Some Bamenda denizens say they have experienced one of the most horrible moments in the history of the Ambazonian war of Independence.

The locals were subjected to deafening gunshots for several hours this Wednesday, March 10.

For several hours, inhabitants of areas such as commercial avenue and hospital roundabout remained in fear.

Just within minutes, commercial activities were shut down and streets deserted.

Reports reaching BaretaNews now confirmed at least two French Cameroun Forces died after a total gunfire battle between AgovC Ambazonia Defense Forces and Biya’s French Cameroun Forces. This came as General Efang’s regiment hit the ground in Hospital Roundabout, Bamenda

