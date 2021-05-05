Connect with us

News

Ambazonians Adopt New Security Measures as Colonial Terrorism Crescendos
Advertisement

News

Operation Rescue Civilians: Ambazonia Ndop Restoration Fighters Overpower Cameroun Colonial Forces

News

Fight Against COVID 19: Cases Surge in Kumba

News

Ambazonians War of Independence: Bafut Colonial Administrator, Soldiers Meet Doom

News

Uncertainty In Bamenda After Ntarikon Robbery

News

Cardinal Tumi Laid to Rest Amidst controversy

News

Consternation in Bamenda Over Mile 90 Killings

News

COVID-19 Fight Crescendos As Cases Surge In Victoria

News

UK Government Indicted for Covering Up Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia

News

Restoration Fighters Yield To Population's Call, Consider Reopening Of Kumba - Mamfe Road

News

Ambazonians Adopt New Security Measures as Colonial Terrorism Crescendos

Published

1 day ago

on

Ambazonian Adopt New Security Measures as Colonial Terrorism Crescendos

By Mbah Godlove

Continuous torture and killing of civilians by French Cameroun soldiers have made Abazonians begin adapting to new ways that will keep them safe from colonial barbarism.

One of the localities where denizens are continuously fleeing torturing and killing is Bafut local government area, northern zone of Ambazonia.

Since the outset of the war of independence in 2016, French Cameroun soldiers have killed dozens of locals including children, women, and persons with disabilities.

In 2018, a disability center, SAJOCAH situated in Mambu, was attacked, with serval gunshots fired in the institution.

This unending brutality has made the population stay conscious as more lives are been lost day after day.

Through the use of phone calls and text messages, the civilians in this part of Ambazonia have become one another’s keeper as they struggle to stay alive.

Each time colonial forces invade the local area, residents abandon their homes and seek refuge in bushes and farmlands.

It takes just a person to know the said forces of distraction are around, and everyone is soon aware of the danger.

The people are hoping that the deadly conflict will soon be over for long-lasting peace to be restored.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.