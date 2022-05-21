Buea: University Student Found Dead Hours After Missing

By Mbah Godlove

A 21-year-old student at the University of Buea has been found dead several hours after disappearing from public view.

Sakwe Marbel, a level 400 English Private Law student was lastly seen by her neighbours in the afternoon of Thursday, May 19.

Having called her severally in vain, her boyfriend alongside other mates at her God Grace Mini Cité in Molyko-Buea broke into her room and found Marvel dead in her pijamas attires.

The cause of her death has not been medically established, but sources close to the deceased told BaretaNews she might have died of an epileptic attack.

The lady has reportedly been suffering from the health condition for some while now, and could probably have been attacked at a time no one was there for her rescue.

At the time of this report, developments of the story revealed Sakwe Marbel has already been inhumed as she was already decomposing.