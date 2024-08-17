Connect with us

Bamenda Taxi Drivers Plan Protest After Unknown Forces Torch Five Vehicles

Bamenda Taxi Drivers Plan Protest After Unknown Forces Torch Five Vehicles

By Mbah Godlove

Bamenda, August 14, 2024 — Taxi drivers in Bamenda, the capital of the Northern Zone, are planning a protest in response to a recent attack by gunmen believed to be affiliated with the Ambazonian Defence Forces (ADF). The incident occurred on Che Street, where five vehicles were set on fire, escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

For nearly two months, taxi drivers in Bamenda have faced pressure from ADF leadership on the ground to repaint their vehicles in blue and white—a directive that has sparked significant controversy. The move has been met with resistance from soldiers loyal to French Cameroun, placing drivers and locals in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict.

The attack on Che Street has left many drivers shaken and frustrated, pushing them to organize a protest in the coming days. While the identity of the gunmen remains unconfirmed, many suspect that ADF fighters were behind the attack, aiming to enforce their colour mandate.

As the situation in Bamenda continues to deteriorate, the upcoming protest highlights the growing discontent among the city’s taxi drivers, who find themselves caught between opposing forces in the region’s complex and dangerous power struggle.

