A Call to Action: The Path to Ambazonia's Independence
A Call to Action: The Path to Ambazonia’s Independence

Published

5 days ago

on

Mark Bara

A Call to Action: The Path to Ambazonia’s Independence

As U.S. Diplomat Tibor Nagy recently stated, we have three pathways to independence: winning it, negotiating a genuine referendum, or having the Cameroun government hand over our territory. These are our options, and for the latter two to become a reality, we must exert pressure on Cameroun to the point where they have no choice but to consider them.

In essence, what Tibor is telling us is that we need to win this struggle. As former U.S. President Donald Trump once emphasised when he was shot, we must “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.” Our path forward requires us to arm and defend our forces, to stand resolute, and to fight our way to freedom.

Our defense is paramount, and our determination is our greatest weapon. It is through strength, unity, and unwavering commitment that we will achieve the independence of Ambazonia. Now is the time to arm our forces and push forward with all the resolve we possess.

Mark B

