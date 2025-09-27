The colonial regime of Paul Biya has once again proven that the upcoming October 13 presidential election is nothing but a sham. In recent days, the people of Buea and other parts of Ambazonia have watched in disbelief as heavily armed soldiers are deployed, not to protect citizens or guarantee their safety, but to ensure that billboards of Paul Biya’s aged face are mounted and that his campaign materials dominate the streets.

The use of the military in erecting posters and protecting those campaigning for the regime exposes the fraudulent foundation on which this electoral process is being built. Rather than an election that reflects the will of the people, what is unfolding is a militarised coronation designed to preserve the status quo and extend the 42-year reign of a 92-year-old dictator.

This blatant abuse of state resources is further proof of the unlevel playing field that has always characterised elections in French Cameroun. While other candidates lack access to the state treasury, the national media, and the security apparatus, Paul Biya exploits them to the fullest. Billboards, posters, and rallies in favour of the incumbent are guaranteed military protection, while dissenting voices are met with intimidation, arrests, and brutal crackdowns.

What kind of democracy sends soldiers to mount campaign posters? What kind of government uses public funds to campaign for one man, while ordinary citizens languish in poverty, without electricity, clean water, or basic healthcare? This is not democracy; it is tyranny dressed up as an election.

For Ambazonians, these actions only confirm what has long been evident: participation in such a charade serves no purpose. It validates a system that was never meant to respect the aspirations of the people of Southern Cameroons. The so-called elections are designed to legitimise the occupation, not to empower the people.

The militarization of campaigns is a desperate attempt by a crumbling regime to force acceptance where it has lost legitimacy. It is yet another reminder that Ambazonians have no stake in this electoral farce. The real fight is not in ballot boxes guarded by soldiers, but in the resistance to colonial domination and the pursuit of self-determination.

On October 13, the world will not witness democracy in French Cameroun. It will witness another episode of Paul Biya’s dictatorship masquerading as an election. Ambazonians must reject this charade and continue to stand firm in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and sovereignty.