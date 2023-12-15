French Cameroun’s Interior Minister Faces Backlash After Controversial Statement in Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroun’s Minister of Interior, Paul Atanga Nji, is grappling with the consequences of a controversial statement made during a security meeting in Bamenda, the capital of the Northern zone. On December 13, the minister stirred controversy by asserting that even Satan has rejected freedom fighters.

The statement, deemed inflammatory and absurd by many, has triggered widespread criticism. Questions are now circulating on social media and in media debates, challenging how Atanga Nji could claim to know Satan’s stance on freedom fighters. Some critics have gone so far as to label the colonial interior minister as Lucifer’s spokesperson, citing his alleged atrocious activities in Ambazonia as evidence of a sinister connection.

It is widely understood that the minister has deployed individuals in Ambazonia, posing as restoration fighters with the mission of causing chaos among the civilian population. Sources suggest that this mission is intended to tarnish the reputation and integrity of genuine freedom forces dedicated to liberating the homeland from colonial occupation. What Atanga Nji may have perceived as a political victory in Bamenda has backfired, revealing a self-stupefied minister who inadvertently exposed his purported secret links with sinister forces.