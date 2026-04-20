Tension gripped the university town of Bambili in Mezam County this evening as heavy gunfire erupted without warning, sending frightened civilians scampering for safety. The sounds of sustained shooting echoed across the area, particularly around New Layout, forcing residents to abandon their homes in haste.

Eyewitnesses say the situation escalated suddenly, catching many off guard. Those who were gathered at nearby junctions quickly dispersed, with several retreating towards Bambui Three Corners in search of safer ground. The atmosphere remains tense as uncertainty hangs over the locality.

Preliminary information points to a possible confrontation between the La République du Cameroun occupation forces and the Ambazonia restoration fighters. However, details surrounding the exact cause of the exchange remain sketchy at this time.

As of now, there is no official communication from either side, and it remains unclear whether there have been any casualties. Locals continue to stay indoors or move to perceived safe zones as the situation develops.

Bambili, home to the University of Bamenda, has increasingly become a flashpoint in the ongoing Ambazonian struggle, with civilians often caught in the crossfire between resistance forces and the state military.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews