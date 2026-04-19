In what has become a familiar scene across Ground Zero, heavy gunfire echoed through Bambui in Mezam County as Ambazonia Restoration Forces launched a targeted operation against La République’s military presence.

Local sources confirm that a Cameroonian soldier, identified as Belibi Nkoa, was neutralised during the attack. The fallen operative was part of the 2024 intake and attached to the regime’s Air Rifle Battalion stationed at Air Base 501 in Bamenda, the administrative capital of the Northern Zone.

Reports indicate that the soldier had been deployed on a special assignment along the Bambili axis when he ran into the ambush. This stretch, often described as a volatile corridor between Bambui and Bambili, has repeatedly witnessed confrontations between Amba fighters and occupying forces.

Background checks reveal that the deceased had earlier undergone military formation at the Instruction Centre of Air Base 201 before being absorbed into BAFUSAIR operations linked to Bamenda’s Air Base 501. His deployment to Ground Zero now adds to the growing list of young recruits sent into a war many observers say remains unresolved.

In the aftermath of the attack, regime forces reportedly arrested one suspected Amba fighter. However, details surrounding the arrest remain sketchy, with no independent confirmation from Restoration Forces on the ground.

This latest strike in Bambui comes barely hours after another fatal incident in Ndop, Ngoketunjia County, where another La République soldier was reportedly brought down. The twin incidents have once again exposed Yaoundé’s fragile grip on Ambazonia territory.

Across the Northern Zone, from Bamenda to Ndop, the pattern remains unchanged. Hit-and-run operations, ambush tactics, and localised resistance continue to define the conflict as Amba fighters maintain pressure on state forces.

For many on Ground Zero, these developments reinforce one reality. The conflict in Ambazonia is far from over, and the road ahead remains uncertain as both sides dig in deeper.