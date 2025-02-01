Colonial Soldiers Pose as Freedom Fighters to Terrorise Buea Population

By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Buea, capital of Ambazonia, have hardly known peace recently following a wave of rising insecurity. Individuals posing as freedom fighters go around targeting locals believed to be wealthy.

The phenomenon is rampant in Bomaka, Mile 16, and Bukuva, all localities in Buea. One of the latest victims is a business magnate in Bomaka who was reportedly whisked off at his business premises on Thursday afternoon.

Most times, these individuals break into homes and sweep away household items. Sources say the suspected perpetrators are colonial uniformed personnel who usually go in assorted wear, making it difficult to identify them. Instead, many indict freedom fighters who have been too busy of late to go after such minor things that could put their lives at risk.

On Thursday afternoon, when a businessman was taken in Bomaka, a witness revealed he could clearly identify one of the abductors as a police officer serving under the colonial regime in Buea. These individuals go around harassing locals in order to sabotage the image of Ambazonian fighters who have put their lives on the line in the raging war for freedom.

Many people, especially in Bukuva, have reported losing items such as television sets, fish, goats, fowls, pigs, and more. These thefts occur during home break-ins, leaving many residents in distress. The latest case of the kidnapped businessman has left his family and sympathizers in deep sorrow ever since his abduction.