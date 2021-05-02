Operation Rescue Civilians: Ambazonia Ndop Restoration Fighters Overpower Cameroun Colonial Forces

Operation Rescue Civilians: Ndop Restoration Fighters Overpower Colonial Forces

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonian Fighters in Ndop, Ngoketunjia County of the Northern Zone have undertaken civilians from the dragnet of French Cameroun forces.

During fierce combat led by General No Pity Thursday, April 30 in Ndop, Restoration Fighters crushed over 15 colonial forces.

The goal of Thursday’s operation was to set free three ordinary civilians who had been forcefully taken by alien forces.

In the course of the bloody clash, the Ambazonian Warriors captured several weapons from the elements of occupation and destroyed a building where the three civilians were detained.

It is worth mentioning that the three civilians were freed while the french Cameroun combatants recorded enormous human and material loss.

In a statement from the restoration fighters in Ngoketunjia, General No Pity revealed that many of such operations to free innocent civilians from the cruel colonial soldiers will be carried out in the days ahead.

He also revealed that they are fighting for civilians and will do everything possible to ensure that they are completely free from colonial domination by ensuring that the much-awaited independence is achieved