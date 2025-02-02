Teenager Killed by Colonial Soldiers in Foundong, Sparking Outrage and Grief

By Andre Momo

Foundong, a district in Boyo County, is mourning the tragic loss of a teenage boy who was brutally killed by French Cameroun soldiers. The incident has sparked widespread grief and condemnation, highlighting the ongoing violence affecting the region.

The victim, 17-year-old Stanley, was carrying out a routine task to support his family when he encountered the soldiers. Sent by his parents to sell beans at the local market, Stanley hoped to earn money to buy essential household supplies. However, his trip took a horrific turn when armed regime forces entered the marketplace, visibly agitated following the reported loss of one of their own in a confrontation with local fighters.

According to eyewitness accounts, the soldiers demanded that each civilian pay a sum of 10,000 CFA francs to secure their safety. Unfortunately, Stanley had not yet earned that amount from his sales. Despite his pleas, the soldiers showed no mercy. They forcibly took him away, and tragically, his lifeless body was later discovered on the street, bearing clear signs of severe torture.

This harrowing incident is one of many reported cases of extrajudicial killings in the region. Human rights groups and community leaders have repeatedly condemned the targeting of civilians, particularly those perceived as sympathizing with Ambazonian independence movements. There are also claims that individuals who can speak the French colonial language are often spared, while others face brutal execution.

The killing of Stanley underscores the deepening humanitarian crisis in Boyo County and beyond. Local and international observers continue to call for urgent intervention to protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable. In the meantime, Stanley’s family and community remain in mourning, grappling with the senseless loss of a young life taken too soon.