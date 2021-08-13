Connect with us

News

Ambazonia Forces In Bamenda Poist To Rescue Population From Thieves, Criminals
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun Rubbishes Human Rights Watch's Report On Ambazonia

News

FM NO PITY Issues 48-hour ultimatum over Abduction of His Family Members

News

Anger, Frustration In Bali Over Colonial Ban On Motorbike Circulation

News

Rising Tension Among Colonial Military Leaders Over Failure of Operation Keep Bamenda Clean

News

Jubilation in Mambu as Captured Fighter Rejoins Colleagues

News

Ambazonians Shower Praises on Ambazonia Fighters as Colonial Soldiers Defect

News

Colonial DDR Centers Turn Organ For Secret Intelligence

News

Ambazonian Health Workers Undergo Torture for Treating Restoration Fighters

News

Ambazonia War of Independence: Ambazonia Forces Destroy Colonial Military Barrack

News

Ambazonia Forces In Bamenda Poist To Rescue Population From Thieves, Criminals

Published

1 day ago

on

Judicial Officers abdicate Ambazonia

Ambazonia Forces In Bamenda Poist To Rescue Population From Thieves, Criminals

By Mbah Godlove

It is becoming very common to find individuals forcefully extorting money from civilians in the disguise of Ambazonia Fighters.

One of the places where this practice has gradually become the new normal is Bamenda.

Several people in the city have been victims as armed men go around forcing them to support them by giving huge sums of money in name of support for the struggle.

Earlier this week, Restoration Fighters in Bamenda set out to investigate and arrest all individuals who have been unlawfully extorting money and other valuables from residents of Bamenda.

In the course of the manhunt, a group of individuals who have been using the name of Restoration Fighters to wreck havoc on the population were apprehended.

Speaking on record, one of the bandits rounded up around Ngomoram, revealed that he had in his keeping an AKA47 gun which he used to extort over a million XAF in less than one week.

Restoration Fighters resorted to not only punish those in their keeping, but to equally cleanse Bamenda off anyone using their name to inflict untold suffering on the local population.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.