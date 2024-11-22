Abdulkarim Ali Calls for Unity: Urge Southern Cameroons Diaspora To Rally Behind Dr. Ayaba Cho

Byline: Abdulkarim Ali

In a time of mounting challenges for the Southern Cameroons liberation movement, Dr. Ayaba Cho has become a symbolic figure for the collective struggle for freedom and justice. However, his potential indictment in Oslo has sparked grave concern across the Southern Cameroons diaspora, with many fearing a ripple effect that could endanger other leaders in the movement.

The Warning from History

The post-World War II era saw the creation of international charters and conventions promising equality and equity. Yet, in recent years, the global commitment to these ideals has been called into question. Western nations—historically champions of human rights and self-determination—appear increasingly disengaged from the struggles of marginalized groups. Southern Cameroons, whose leaders have tirelessly advocated for the rights and freedoms of their people, now faces a critical test.

“If Dr. Ayaba Cho is indicted, it may trigger a wave of arrests of Southern Cameroons leaders in the West,” warned Abdulkarim Ali in a strongly worded statement. This concern is not unfounded, with precedents of similar actions in Eastern Europe, West Asia, and even Scandinavia signaling the fragility of international protections for activists.

Unity as a Strategic Imperative

Amid these developments, the call for unity among the Southern Cameroons diaspora has grown louder. Dr. Ayaba Cho’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the cause of freedom and equality, and his current legal challenge is viewed by many as a litmus test for the movement’s resilience.

“This is not just about Dr. Cho—it’s about the shared struggle for freedom, equality, and justice,” Ali emphasized. “The diaspora must come together now, putting aside individual differences to protect the collective vision for Southern Cameroons.”

A Fight for Justice

The charges against Dr. Ayaba Cho in Oslo are widely seen as politically motivated, a sentiment that has galvanized his supporters worldwide. They argue that his leadership and unwavering stance have made him a target for those seeking to undermine the Southern Cameroons cause. His supporters insist that the time for action is now—to ensure not only his personal freedom but also the survival of the movement he represents.

“Unity is the only way forward,” Ali urged. “The Southern Cameroons diaspora must demonstrate its strength and solidarity, ensuring that its leaders are not silenced or sidelined.”

The Stakes Are Higher Than Ever

This moment represents more than a legal battle; it is a turning point for a people’s struggle against marginalization. The potential arrest of Dr. Ayaba Cho would send shockwaves through the movement, emboldening those who oppose the push for Southern Cameroons’ self-determination.

“If I weren’t a Muslim, I’d say, ‘God told me to tell you,’” Ali concluded, emphasizing the urgency and moral gravity of the situation.

As the Southern Cameroons diaspora continues to advocate for justice, their ability to rally behind Dr. Ayaba Cho will serve as a testament to their determination and resilience in the face of adversity.