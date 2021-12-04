Ambazonians with Disabilities Observe International Day Amidst Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

By Mbah Godlove

Persons with disabilities across Ambazonia have observed the 2021 edition of the international day of Persons With disabilities in tears owing to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The international day of persons with disabilities is commemorated every December 3.

While their peers across the world use the day to press for more inclusion, those in Ambazonia called for humanitarian assistance.

This is as a result of the ongoing Ambazonian war of Independence which has left many a person with disability in anguish.

Several rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, reported that persons with Disabilities in Ambazonia are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

As the conflict deepens day after day, the situation of persons with Disabilities is equally said to be worsening.

Some of those who were breadwinners in their families have now become beggars.

It is hoped that something would be done to address the growing needs of the category of people who now live at the mercy of Goodwill donations