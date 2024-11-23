Former Bafut Mayor Released Unharmed After Questioning

By Mbah Godlove

The retired Mayor of Bafut Local Government Area (LGA) in Mezam County, Abel Langsi, has safely rejoined his family after being briefly detained by freedom fighters for questioning. Langsi, a well-known humanitarian, was found innocent and released without harm.

The former mayor was taken into custody by two freedom fighters a week ago as he left Bafut District Hospital, where he had reportedly been visiting a sick relative. Prior to his arrest, Langsi had been seen donating books to underprivileged students in the LGA through the Langsi Foundation, an organization he leads.

Rumors had circulated that Langsi, a retired physics teacher and former mayor, had engaged in meetings with colonial authorities. Acting on this suspicion, the freedom fighters detained him to clarify his activities. Over the course of several days, Langsi responded to questions regarding his extended absence from Bafut and his recent return, during which he resumed his humanitarian efforts. After thorough questioning, no wrongdoing was found, and he was allowed to return home unharmed.

The peaceful release of Langsi has been widely interpreted as a sign of growing maturity among the freedom fighters in Bafut LGA. These fighters have consistently pledged their support for the local civilian population throughout the ongoing struggle for independence. While isolated incidents of misconduct have occurred, the actions of the Bafut fighters have often been cited as a model for other groups across the region, as the fight for freedom continues to escalate.