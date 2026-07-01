Activist Sally Ndape has now spent 30 days in detention, with no immediate end to her incarceration despite being granted bail by the Buea Court of First Instance.

Ndape was remanded in custody on June 1, 2026, following her arrest in connection with a case that has drawn significant public attention. On June 25, 2026, the court granted her bail but imposed stringent conditions, including the presentation of two sureties of FCFA 5 million each. She was also ordered not to comment on the case on social media while proceedings continue.

Her lawyer, Barrister Stanley Ebi, indicated that the bail conditions could not be fulfilled immediately, leaving the activist in detention despite the court’s decision to release her on bail.

Ndape’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 30, 2026. If the bail requirements remain unmet by then, she will have spent two full months in custody before appearing before the court again.