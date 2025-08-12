Cameroonian Soldier Killed by Police in Bamenda Sparks Outrage

By Andre Momo,

Bamenda, August 12, 2025

A tragic incident on 11/08/2025 in Bamenda’s notorious “Seven Doors” neighborhood has left residents reeling and intensified tensions between security forces and civilians in Cameroon’s restive North West Region. A Cameroonian soldier, recently deployed from the northern regions, was fatally shot by a police officer in what authorities are calling a case of mistaken identity. The shooting, which occurred in the Old Town area known for its high levels of illicit drug activity, has sparked widespread anger and deepened distrust in the region’s security apparatus.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports, the soldier, dressed in civilian clothing but armed with a firearm, was visiting the “Seven Doors” area when he was confronted by a police officer from Bamenda Public Security. Mistaking the soldier for a separatist fighter, the officer opened fire, killing the soldier instantly. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

“This is not just a mistake; it’s a symptom of a bigger problem,” said a local resident, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal. “How can a police officer shoot first without verifying who they’re targeting? This is why people here don’t trust the security forces.”

The North West Region, alongside the South West, has been embroiled in conflict since 2016, with separatist fighters demanding independence for the Anglophone regions. The ongoing violence has led to heightened security measures, including heavy deployments of military and police personnel. However, incidents like this one have fueled accusations of trigger-happy behavior and a lack of coordination among security forces.

The “Seven Doors” neighborhood, long plagued by drug-related crime, has become a flashpoint for tensions between security forces and residents. Many in the community argue that the heavy-handed tactics employed by police in the area only exacerbate the situation, driving a wedge between civilians and the state.

As investigations continue, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragile trust between Cameroon’s security forces and the people they serve. Without meaningful reforms and accountability, such tragedies risk further alienating the population and fueling unrest in an already volatile region.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor this story and provide updates as more details emerge.