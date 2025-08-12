Author
Cameroon’s Minister Mocks Archbishop’s Sermon with Belly-Full of Irony

In a spectacle that could rival a circus act, Cameroon’s Minister Gregoire Owona has taken to the public square to fling verbal pies at the Archbishop of Douala, Samuel Kleda, whose recent pastoral letter dared to call out the Biya regime for its, ahem, gastronomic approach to governance. Kleda’s scathing critique accused government officials of working solely for their “bellies” rather than the common good, painting a vivid picture of a regime feasting on corruption while the nation starves.

Owona, clutching his rosary beads and proudly proclaiming his status as a Japoma parishioner, didn’t hold back in his rebuttal. With the finesse of a stand-up comedian bombing on stage, he deflected Kleda’s accusations by pointing out that the Catholic Church—yes, the 2,000-year-old institution—hasn’t exactly eradicated corruption or theft either. Touché, Minister! Why fix your own house when you can toss stones at the Vatican?

The Archbishop’s letter, dripping with eloquence, didn’t mince words. Kleda lambasted the regime for its role in widespread corruption, abysmal governance, crippling poverty, skyrocketing unemployment, and the desperate wave of illegal immigration driven by economic despair. He even dared to question the upcoming presidential election, cheekily suggesting that its outcome was already cooked up by a select few—presumably over a lavish dinner.

Owona, however, wasn’t impressed by the Archbishop’s literary flair. While admitting the letter’s prose was top-notch, he scoffed at its claims, as if to say, “Corruption? Bad governance? Look in the mirror, Your Excellency!” The irony is thicker than a minister’s expense account: a devout Catholic dismissing a cleric’s call for reform by accusing the Church of failing to solve the very sins it’s preached against for millennia.

As Cameroonians watch this absurd exchange, one can’t help but wonder if Owona’s next move will be to challenge Kleda to a duel at high noon—rosaries at ten paces. Meanwhile, the nation’s real problems—poverty, unemployment, and a predetermined election—seem to be just another punchline in this tragicomic saga. Stay tuned for the next act, where we expect Owona to blame the Church for the country’s potholes and power outages too.

