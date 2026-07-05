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A dramatic verbal confrontation between renowned lawyers Barrister Agbor Felix Nkongho (Balla) and Barrister Sichui John Kameni has become one of the most talked-about videos on social media after footage of the heated exchange surfaced online.

The incident, which appears to have occurred at a gathering attended by several people in Buea, shows two respected members of the Common Law Bar exchanging sharp personal and political accusations in full public view.

During the confrontation, Barrister John Kameni distanced himself from Balla, accusing him of being “a secessionist” and “an Ambazonian” whose objective is to separate Southern Cameroons from La République du Cameroun. He further declared that he had nothing to do with Balla, describing him as a bad friend and saying he would rather have “a thief” than him as a friend.

Balla did not hold back in his response. He accused Kameni of taking a loan from him and failing to repay it, describing him as an ungrateful man who repaid kindness with hostility. In one of the most talked-about moments of the exchange, Balla openly embraced the label thrown at him.

“You call me a secessionist. Yes, I am. Are you not a Marquis?” he replied before the exchange continued.

The circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear, and neither lawyer has publicly commented on the incident since the video emerged. However, the footage has spread rapidly across Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, generating widespread debate.

Online reactions have been mixed. Many viewers expressed disappointment that two senior lawyers and respected public figures resorted to exchanging insults in public. Others focused on Balla’s apparent admission that he identifies with the Ambazonian cause, describing it as a bold and defining moment. Some users questioned whether the disagreement was driven by personal financial issues, political differences or a combination of both.

Others argued that the confrontation reflects the deep political and ideological divisions that continue to shape discussions around the Southern Cameroons struggle, even among members of the legal profession.

Watch the video here:

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews 

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