By Mbah Godlove

Clashes between Ambazonian fighters and Cameroon government forces in Buea, capital of Ambazonia, are dominating conversations across the territory. The latest confrontation has reminded residents that the war remains far from over.

Earlier on Saturday, August 15, heavy gunfire erupted in Muea, Buea. The exchange reportedly lasted for more than 30 minutes.

According to residents, the attack caught Cameroon government forces off guard. Fighters from the Fako Mountain Lion squad reportedly launched their offensive on Saturday.

This came instead of Monday, the traditional Ghost Town day. The day honours those imprisoned in French Cameroun and those who have lost their lives in the struggle.

Nearly one month after the reported death of General Sagad, the Fako Mountain Lions commander, fighters have continued to stage attacks.

The latest confrontation appears to form part of a series of operations following the commander’s death. For many residents, it also demonstrated that the fighters remain active in Fako.

Saturday’s confrontation therefore served as another display of the fighters’ continued presence. Their stated objective remains the liberation of Ambazonia from what they describe as French Cameroun occupation.

Meanwhile, details about possible casualties remain unclear. However, eyewitnesses reported a sustained exchange of gunfire between both sides.

The heavy shooting quickly changed the atmosphere in Muea. Many shops closed, while previously busy streets became deserted.

Residents said they had not witnessed such intense gunfire in the area for some time. Consequently, the confrontation has renewed fears of further escalation across Buea.

For many residents, Saturday’s fighting was more than another security incident. It revived memories of the ongoing conflict and reminded the population that the struggle remains active.