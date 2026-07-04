The Ambazonian struggle for self-determination has suffered another painful loss following the death of General No Mercy, born Henry Njimbogwe, a respected frontline commander of the Ambazonia Restoration Forces (ARF), in Bambalang, Ngoketunjia County.

General No Mercy reportedly answered the final call in his native Bambalang, bringing to an end the remarkable journey of a man who dedicated his life to the liberation of the people of Ambazonia from what supporters describe as the occupation of the former British Southern Cameroons by La République du Cameroun.

A fearless commander known for his resilience on the battlefield, General No Mercy rose to prominence after taking over the leadership of his unit following the fall of the late General No Pity, another celebrated figure of the Ambazonian resistance. His ascension ensured continuity in the armed resistance across parts of Ngoketunjia County, where Restoration Forces have remained active despite sustained military operations by French Cameroun occupation troops.

Although the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, local sources confirmed that the revered commander died in Bambalang. Neither the Ambazonian leadership nor French Cameroun military authorities have released an official account of what transpired.

To many across Ground Zero, General No Mercy will be remembered as one of the many young men who abandoned the comfort of civilian life to answer what they believed was a patriotic call to defend Ambazonia’s sovereignty and dignity. His death adds his name to the growing roll of Restoration Forces commanders who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of an independent Ambazonian homeland.

As news of his passing spread across Ngoketunjia and beyond, tributes poured in from sympathisers who described him as courageous, committed and unwavering in his belief that Ambazonia would one day attain freedom.

While the armed conflict continues to exact a heavy toll on both civilians and combatants across Ground Zero, the passing of General No Mercy marks another significant moment in the history of the Ambazonian resistance. For supporters of the independence struggle, he has not merely died. Like many before him, they believe he has gone home, leaving behind a legacy of sacrifice that will be remembered by future generations.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews