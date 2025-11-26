The drama at the Gendarmerie Legion in Buea has deepened public outrage, as Advocate General Maureen Lebong Morfaw, épse Chibili, was blocked from entering the facility during a routine inspection. The incident has strengthened concerns about growing impunity, disrespect for judicial authority, and a widening culture of rights violations across the territory.

Advocate General Chibili arrived at the Legion on November 14, 2025, with her team. Their mission was straightforward. Inspect detainees. Check conditions. Ensure the law is being followed. Instead, they met resistance at the gate. Their vehicle was denied entry. Even after stepping out and presenting official identification, colonial gendarmes ordered them to remain outside because the Legion was holding an internal sports and discussion session.

A junior officer reportedly told the Advocate General that her position meant nothing to him. He directed her and her team to wait on the roadside. His dismissive attitude created tension and embarrassment for the senior judicial authority. Only after the colonel in charge intervened did the delegation finally gain access.

Legal experts in Buea say the actions of the junior officer were not only disrespectful but also illegal. The Code of Criminal Procedure grants prosecutors full and unrestricted access to police and Gendarmerie detention facilities at any moment. Blocking such access violates the law and obstructs judicial oversight.

The Gendarmerie, when acting as judicial police, is legally under the authority of the Ministère Public. The law requires full collaboration. There is no provision allowing colonial forces to block or delay entry because of internal activities. The incident exposes deep institutional decay and a lack of discipline inside colonial security structures.

This is not the first time senior judicial figures have faced such humiliation. Lawyers recall how former Procureur Général Justice Fonachu was insulted and blocked by a police officer in Douala. When she identified herself, the officer mocked her with the remark, “Procureur as what?” The officer was eventually indicted, though she later forgave him. The pattern shows a systemic problem, not isolated misconduct.

In Ambazonia, the blocking of Advocate General Chibili is seen as yet another sign of the collapsing colonial system. Security forces continue to disrespect the law. Judicial oversight is weakened. Fundamental rights are ignored. Corruption thrives under a structure where junior officers feel empowered to challenge senior authorities.

For the people, this latest scandal is more than a security lapse. It reflects the broader reality of a territory trapped under a failing system where impunity grows daily. The behaviour of the Legion in Buea adds to the long list of incidents confirming why many believe only genuine accountability and structural change can restore order and justice.

By Lucas Muma