Ambazonia Interim Government Bans Paul Biya Documentary in Buea

By Mbah Godlove

The Ambazonian Interim Government (AIG) has announced a complete ban on the screening of the documentary titled “Paul Biya, a Great Statesman with a Prodigious Destiny,” scheduled to be showcased in Buea on September 19th by the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). The AIG sees the event as a deliberate provocation, mocking the ongoing struggle for independence by the Ambazonian people.

In a press release issued on September 17, 2024, Chris Anu, President of the Interim Government of Ambazonia, decried the planned event as an attempt to distract from the brutal war that has raged for over eight years, in which Ambazonians have fought to free themselves from Cameroonian rule. According to the AIG, the planned film exhibition is nothing but a continuation of Paul Biya’s long-standing narrative, which has dominated the people of Buea and the entire Ambazonian region for over six decades.

“For 61 years, the people of Buea and Ambazonia at large have been force-fed Paul Biya’s narrative—a stale movie that has played out for decades, with nothing to show for it,” reads the release. It emphasizes that the Ambazonian people are fully aware of this story and will not be swayed by any attempts to glorify Biya’s leadership, which they consider oppressive.

The press release also takes direct aim at what it calls the “overzealous and power-hungry” politicians who seek to benefit from this public display. It condemns the planned event as a self-serving act by individuals aiming to project themselves for political gain, notice, and financial rewards. “We know them!” the release boldly states, assuring that such acts will not distract Ambazonians from their ongoing struggle.

The Ambazonian Restoration Forces (ARF) have been given strict orders to prevent the documentary from being screened by any means necessary. President Chris Anu further warned that anyone involved in organizing or participating in the event will face arrest. “Those who think to immortalize him (Paul Biya) should take it to Yaounde or Douala. Those who dare to defy this ban should be prepared to face the consequences.”

Anu further reaffirmed that Paul Biya is not recognized as the legitimate leader of Ambazonia, calling him an “impostor.” Biya has ruled Cameroon for over 40 years, a reign which the AIG describes as nothing short of the desecration and decimation of Ambazonian land. The AIG’s stance is clear: this is not the time for distractions or spectacle, but a time to remain resolute in the struggle for freedom.

The press release closes by calling on the people of Ambazonia to remain vigilant, urging them to focus on the fight for their independence and dismiss any attempts to legitimize the Cameroonian government’s rule over their territory.

As the date for the planned screening approaches, tensions are high, with Ambazonian forces and the local population being asked to ensure that the event does not take place. The AIG’s ban on the documentary is just another example of the deep divisions between the Ambazonian people and the Cameroonian government, and it highlights the ongoing battle for recognition and self-determination in the region.