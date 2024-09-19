Mass Arrests in Buea Ahead of Biya Documentary Screening: A Colonial Crackdown on Ambazonians

By James Agbor

In what has been described as another oppressive move by the colonial government, police and gendarme officers in Buea have reportedly conducted mass arrests of civilians ahead of the screening of a documentary on President Paul Biya’s leadership. The arrests began on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, and continued into the early hours of Thursday, September 19, as security forces intensified their crackdown on residents.

The documentary, which highlights Paul Biya’s leadership and legacy, is scheduled to be screened at the Molyko Stadium in Buea. The colonial regime has spared no effort to ensure that the event proceeds without disruption, including mass detentions of civilians deemed a threat to the government’s agenda.

Eyewitness reports indicate that many of those arrested spent the night at various police and gendarmerie stations, including the Buea and Muea Police stations. Some detainees were reportedly transported to the Gendarmerie Legion and the Central Police Station in Buea. The reasons for these arbitrary arrests remain unclear, though it appears that the colonial regime is acting preemptively to silence any dissent during the high-profile event.

This move has sparked outrage among the local population, with many accusing the regime of using intimidation tactics to force compliance. “Why the fear? Why arrest innocent civilians?” a local resident asked. “If the president is truly loved, why force citizens to endure such torture?”

Sources say thousands of elites are expected to attend the screening at Molyko Stadium, an event that the colonial regime is promoting heavily. Yet the question remains: Why must the regime resort to mass arrests if the president enjoys such widespread support?

For many Ambazonians, these actions only confirm the deep-seated distrust and resentment toward the Biya regime. The mass arrests are seen as a clear indication of the colonial government’s desperation to maintain control in Ambazonia. “This is exactly why we want nothing to do with this unholy union,” one protester said. “These actions only show the world the more reasons why Ambazonians are fighting for their freedom.”

The atmosphere in Buea remains tense as security forces maintain a heavy presence in the city ahead of the documentary screening. Civil society and human rights organizations are being urged to investigate these mass arrests and hold the colonial regime accountable for its continuous human rights abuses.