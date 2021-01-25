Breaking News
Victoria Bomb Explosion Instils Fear And Consternation
By Mbah Godlove
Residents of Victoria have been grieved by perpetual fear following a recent bomb explosion in the city.
Earlier last weekend, the population of Half-mile were taken aback, after a dreadful explosion caused devastating damage.
Sources say at least three persons were injured, and about 4 vehicles destroyed.
The recent occurrence has made many an Ambazonian inhabitant of the city to remain in fear, owing to growing insecurity.
The current atmosphere of insecurity comes at a time when French Cameroun has forcefully slated poll D matches of the African Nations Championship, CHAN in the war-torn city.