Victoria Bomb Explosion Instils Fear And Consternation

By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Victoria have been grieved by perpetual fear following a recent bomb explosion in the city.

Earlier last weekend, the population of Half-mile were taken aback, after a dreadful explosion caused devastating damage.

Sources say at least three persons were injured, and about 4 vehicles destroyed.

The recent occurrence has made many an Ambazonian inhabitant of the city to remain in fear, owing to growing insecurity.

The current atmosphere of insecurity comes at a time when French Cameroun has forcefully slated poll D matches of the African Nations Championship, CHAN in the war-torn city.