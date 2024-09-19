Menchum Valley DO Orders Shutdown of Benagudi Community School Amidst Hypocrisy Accusations

By James Agbor

In a move that has sparked outrage and accusations of hypocrisy, the Divisional Officer (DO) for Menchum Valley Subdivision, Foncha Azise Christian, has ordered the traditional ruler of Benagudi to shut down the “Community Secondary School Benagudi-Essimbi,” claiming the school is operating illegally. This directive, outlined in a letter dated September 12, 2024, has been met with criticism, as the community school was established with the support of Ambazonia Forces to ensure education could continue amidst the ongoing conflict.

For many, this action underscores the double standards of the Biya-led regime, which has often accused Ambazonia Forces of being responsible for disrupting education. The reality on the ground, however, tells a different story. Ambazonia Forces have allowed and facilitated the creation of community schools, such as the one in Benagudi, to provide safe learning spaces for citizens, as government-owned schools have been largely proscribed in areas under Ambazonian control.

“This is pure hypocrisy,” one local activist stated. “While they claim we are the ones stopping education, they are the ones ordering community schools to shut down. The government is directly engaged in sabotaging education.”

The DO’s decision has raised questions about the government’s true intentions. Some residents see this as a revenge move by the colonial regime, or a show of force to assert authority over the territory. The move is also seen as an attempt to weaken the influence of Ambazonia Forces, who have been facilitating alternative schooling in the absence of government-controlled institutions.

Critics have called on the DO to reconsider his stance and avoid putting traditional authorities, such as the ruler of Benagudi, in a difficult position. “The DO should not drag traditional rulers into this conflict,” one community leader remarked. “If he is so intent on closing the school, he should use his own forces, instead of placing our traditional leaders in the crossfire.”

The Ambazonian community schools have become lifelines for children and families in war-torn areas, providing education free from government interference. Their forced closure would only exacerbate the challenges faced by children in the region, leaving them without access to education.

For many Ambazonians, this latest development further strengthens their resolve. “Ambazonia has come to thrive, and no government move can stop it,” another resident declared. The government’s actions are seen as another attempt to stifle the will of the Ambazonian people, but as they continue to resist, the push for independence and self-determination grows stronger.