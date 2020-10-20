Kumbo Dioceses decry Human right Abuses; Calls for Return of peace

By Mbah Godlove.

Christians of the Kumbo dioceses have taken to the streets to press for the return of Peace in Ambazonia

During a peace procession led by the Bishop of Kumbo, His Lordship George Nkwo on Tuesday October 20, the Roman Catholic Christians in strong terms pleaded for the return of peace

The angry protesters revealed that they were tired of the killings, abductions, maiming, looting, and torture the new normal in Ambazonia according to the demonstrators.

It is on this basis that the Christians urged the warring parties to sick peaceful means of ending the devastating 4-year conflict.

October, being a month dedicated to praying the holy rosary, the Kumbo worshipers from across all nine parishes of the diocese prayed that the Blessed Virgin Mary should intercede for the suffering population of Ambazonia.

Some peace advocates have called on the colonial regime to yield to the cry of the protesters and go to the table for mediation a cine qua non for resolving the Deadly armed conflict.