Another shameful chapter of Yaoundé’s colonial repression unfolded on Sunday, September 29, 2025, in Tubah, Northern Zone of Ambazonia. Minibuses travelling from Bui to Bamenda were intercepted near Door Market, Bambili, by the very colonial soldiers who claimed to provide “security”.

Instead of protection, the forces of occupation unleashed terror: passengers and drivers were assaulted, vehicles smashed, valuables looted, and a 10-year-old girl was raped. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the atrocities were committed by heavily armed elements of La République du Cameroun’s army.

“For over two months, this has been happening. They stop our vehicles, drag people into the bush, beat us, steal our money and phones, and even rape women. These are not bandits; it is the same security forces posted here,” a distressed driver cried out in a video circulating online.

The Bamenda–Bambili stretch, less than 15 km long, hosts more than 10–12 checkpoints. Yet, rather than ensuring safety, the soldiers manning these posts extort money from transporters and travellers. At Door Market, the hotspot of repeated assaults, they are deliberately absent, only to reappear later to harass drivers and seize bribes.

Local transporters accuse the colonial troops of being predators instead of protectors. The Tubah colonial administration remains mute, exposing the complicity of Yaoundé’s system in the suffering of civilians.

For years, the Biya regime has claimed that Tubah is “calm and secure” thanks to military deployment. The reality is the opposite: insecurity is growing, women and children are victimised, and civilians are trapped between checkpoints of extortion and acts of state-sponsored terror.

The Tubah incident is not an accident. It is part of Yaoundé’s deliberate policy of subjugation through fear, violence, and humiliation of Ambazonians. No foreign election or colonial promise can erase this reality.

Only the restoration of Ambazonia’s sovereignty can ensure the safety, dignity, and justice of our people.

By Lucas Muma