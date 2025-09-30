Tragedy struck Kombone Bakundu on Monday, September 29, as armed men shot and killed Okereke Joseph Tah, a local trader, for selling alcoholic beverages from the Brasseries du Cameroun brand, a product long banned in Ambazonia.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers arrived on motorcycles and quickly surrounded the area where villagers were engaged in community labour. They singled out Joseph Tah, firing multiple rounds at him, hitting him in the head and chest before fleeing the scene.

Brasseries’ products, along with several other French-affiliated goods, have been strictly prohibited in Ambazonia. Local authorities and community actors blame France for continuing to support La République du Cameroun, which has intensified military and administrative onslaughts across the region.

Ambazonia residents have been repeatedly warned to avoid consuming or distributing banned products, with persistent defaulters facing severe consequences. Joseph Tah was known to sell Brasseries drinks not only in Kombone Bakundu but also in Kumba and other parts of Ambazonia.

The killing has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the ongoing tension surrounding the enforcement of bans on French-related goods and the broader struggle for Ambazonian self-determination.

BaretaNews continues to follow this story and will provide updates as more details emerge.

By Lucas Muma