Human Rights Alarms Sound in Buea as French Cameroun Gendarmes Extort Millions from Vulnerable Rural Communities

By Mbah Godlove

Buea, Ambazonia – In a disturbing escalation of extortion, French Cameroun gendarmes in Buea have reportedly demanded millions from impoverished Ambazonians, igniting strong responses from human rights advocates. Earlier in October, over 100 men from Mamu, a rural community near Buea, were detained by colonial security forces. Their families, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet, were forced to raise substantial sums to secure their loved ones’ release.

Following the mass arrests, dozens of women staged a peaceful protest with peace plants outside the Buea gendarmerie headquarters. In response, many were reportedly detained and required to pay 200,000 CFA francs for release. Others endured physical abuse, leaving them with injuries. This protest brought attention to what local activists describe as extortion and exploitation targeting vulnerable communities.

According to reliable sources, gendarme officials eventually agreed to release the men, but only after a collective payment of 50,000 CFA francs per person—resulting in the community raising over five million CFA francs to secure their release. This forced payment was reportedly collected in full by the gendarme company commander before releasing the detainees.

The incident has sparked outrage among human rights advocates, who are calling on French Cameroun authorities to return the funds to the Mamu community and hold those responsible accountable. Some Ambazonians, however, see this as yet another sign that independence is the only long-term solution to prevent future incidents of exploitation.

This event underscores ongoing human rights concerns in Ambazonia and calls for intensified global attention to address systemic abuses affecting these communities.