Colonial Forces Invade Bafut in assorted: Locals in Consternation

By Mbah Godlove.

Hundred of French Cameroun soldiers have been stationed in some villages across Bafut Local Government Area in Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

Intelligence from Bafut say the colonial forces who were all in assorted began making their way into key areas of the said LGA on April 15.

They have flooded localities such as Nsem, Njinteh, Bawum, Manqui, among others.

Residents have remained in perpetual fear as they wander what the strange enemies could be planning for their land.

Restoration Fighters in lower and upper Bafut are entreated to treat the leaked information with deligence.

The Paramount Fon of Bafut is also advised to be watchful as he could be targeted by the colonial troops.

Bafut has for over three years been controlled by Restoration Fighters who give their all to free homeland.