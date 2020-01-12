Ambazonians In LRC Military Awake From Slumber: Promise Biya Damnation
By Mbah Godlove
Southern Cameroonians serving in the brutal colonial armed forces of dictator Paul Biya have revealed they would take decisions that might have devastating effects on his regime, if he fails to genuinely and completely grant the wishes of wailing Ambazonians.
According to a soldier whom Mimi Mefo Info has named as Henry, for fear of being squashed by his French-speaking majority colleagues, Ambazonians serving in the Biya-headed military are in a bondage they would no longer support to remain in.
Since 2017 when the 87 year-old ailing ruler waged war on Southern Cameroonians, brave and patriotic Ambazonian forces who are determined to protect and restore their stolen territory have, in deadly clashes, equally claimed the lives of their “brothers” who have deceitfully chosen the side of the oppressor.
The supposed Henry revealed that himself and other sellout terrorist colleagues are in a dilemma of either to join Ambazonian fighters or defect from the colonial military forces.
He also told the news outlet that, “in the military, all examinations are written in the French language. Our [La Republique du Cameroun’s] military law book is also in French”.
He says owing to ill treatment from their French-speaking colleagues, coupled with fake accusations that they are sympathizing with the thousand of Ambazonians whom they have killed, friends and relatives have advised them to defect from the France-sponsored terrorists.
The man in his thirties claimed that they need their own training school where we can learn their animations better.
“Our [French Cameroun] military rule book should be written in English too,” he furthered. He vowed that if Biya can not solve the Anglophones problem he will personally leave them due to their inhumane treatment of Ambazonian citizens.
Sunshine
January 12, 2020 at 4:32 AM
Bulu mothers are weeping and mourning for their boys being killed for 96 year old despot of french cameroun – biya.
Biya, the 96 year despot is interested in spilling young bulu blood in Ambazonia. Young bulu boys have been recruited and forced to die in the war fields of Ambazonia for biya. kThey are made to believe that it’s the only way to maintain biya in power. Although biya and his bulu state funded militia have killed 22,000 Anbazonians, bulu dead boys are also being carried to their mothers, begging biya to stop the war he declared on Ambazonia. In pride and arrogance, biya sees no exit unless he neutralizes all Ambazonians which he will never do.
Ambazonians are willing and motivated to fight till biya to the last man standing. biya’s two weeks expedition to annihilate Amba Boys is taking over 4 years to do so. It will take another 10 years for the yaounde despot to discover he is swollen in arrogance and wrong to have declare war on an unarmed peace-loving people of Ambazonia. For over 37 years, biya, the lion of Nvomeka had been preparing for this war on Ambazonia. Unfortunately, Ambazonians in thier docility never prepared when biya in 1996 warned that to keep peace he must prepare for war. NOW THE WAR IS RAGING. As Ambazoinians are learning how to live with french cameroun, they must prepare and fight biya’s war until they untangle themselves from a fake union that never existed in the first place. The world is already telling the Nvemeka lion that he will never win even though he thinks he can. Only an arrogant fool does not listen.
Now Ambazonia is in a state of emergency declared by biya. Ambazonians should allow them to come in but should not allow them to get out. That is the best Advantage Ambazonia has now as biya’s bulu intervention rapid (bir) have been discovered to be poorly trained to take on the war in Ambazonia. biya has just emboldened Ambazonians never to trust french Cameroon. But that is very good as Ambazonians need nothing from french cameroun. The UN or AU may want to come in when they may, but Ambazonias understand this war biya declared on then will never end well for east cameroun. Southern Cameroon is rising never to fall. The world looks the other way even though they know biya and his cabal are arrogant, corrupt and deceitful and will never be trusted. Ambazonians have accepted their lot and genocide on them for the past three years but like the Children of Israel in the Scriptures SOUTHERN CAMEROON SHALL NEVER CEASE TO EXIST ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH even if ten french camerouns and biya continue to wage war on us — AMEN
Jon
January 12, 2020 at 7:38 AM
According to an Anglophone Cameroonian soldier whom CRTV and EQUINOXE have named LUCAS, Mr Biya (Commander-in-chief) has ordered them to enter every NOOK and CRANNY and ANNIHILATE all ambazombie “SHIT-NO-WIPE-LASS TERRORISTS”. And Lucas says he can’t wait to use the newest 110 rounds GUN he has been assigned. He says the bullets explode within the “SHIT-NO-WIPE-LASS” AMBAZOMBIE TERRORIST’S body and BODY becomes MINCED MEAT.
Mbeuh
January 12, 2020 at 9:21 AM
Wouldn’t it matter most who’s left standing and standing tall at the end of it all? Newest weapons haven’t done the trick in all of these three years, I wonder what will.
Remember now, One can be destroyed but not defeated, not the will of a people oppressed for nearly six decades who are determined to shake off the bonds of slavery. Dare I therefore say, bring it on and all of it from France and neighboring francophone countries. Triumph, Ambazonia shall in the end.
Mbeuh
January 12, 2020 at 9:43 AM
I was going to add that the agitation for a second Scottish Independence referendum has intensified and yet London has not gone about shooting and killing Scotts. Only in a Banana country like LRC where the dictator knows nothing but brute force.