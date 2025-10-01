Southern Cameroons Scholar Abdulkarim Ali Sends Independence Message From Kondengui Prison

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews

YAOUNDÉ — On the occasion of October 1, 2025, jailed Muslim scholar and activist Abdulkarim Ali has released a strongly worded independence message to the people of Southern Cameroons, despite being held at Kondengui Central Prison in Yaoundé.

In a letter titled “Brave People of Southern Cameroons: Happy Day of Independence, 2025,” Abdulkarim reminded Ambazonians of the 1961 vote at the United Nations General Assembly, where 64 member states endorsed independence for Southern Cameroons. He framed the anniversary as a moment of pride and resilience, despite decades of political marginalization and years of armed conflict.

“Since 2017, you broke the shackles of fear and pronounced your independence with determination reborn in a ‘never again’ generation,” Abdulkarim wrote. “Despite treachery from puny political elites, internal betrayal, cleansing from your land, incarceration, displacements, international conspiracies, mass murder, and man-made humanitarian tragedies, you rose. You rose to fall no more. Be proud!”

The imprisoned scholar argued that Southern Cameroonians have won “the war of respect and articulation” even if the armed struggle continues to face challenges. According to him, the political discourse in Cameroon has shifted significantly since the escalation of the conflict in 2017.

“Nine years ago, it was taboo to mention the term ‘federation’; it was a felony to say ‘Southern Cameroons.’ Today, in 2025, every single opposition political party’s pledge is to reform the form of the LRC’s state into a federation and more,” Abdulkarim noted. “You have earned even your enemy’s respect and recognition.”

He further underscored that Southern Cameroonians’ persistence has reshaped the political landscape in Cameroon: “All politicians put you on the top of their lists of things to do… Your resilience, despite the lack of any international support, is second to none.”

Abdulkarim’s words come at a time when the conflict in the English-speaking regions remains unresolved, with continuing reports of violence, military operations, and humanitarian crises. His message is likely to inspire pro-independence supporters marking the symbolic October 1 Independence Day, even as he remains incarcerated in Kondengui.

“Happy First October 2025, blessed people of Southern Cameroons,” he concluded.