Tension has exploded in the northern city of Garoua, as angry residents clashed with security forces this evening in what eyewitnesses describe as an uprising for change. The confrontation came after gendarmes stormed the residence of opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary in an attempt to arrest him, but were met by a massive crowd of supporters who vowed to protect their candidate “at all costs.”

According to videos circulating online, protesters surrounded a National Gendarmerie vehicle, setting it ablaze amid chants of “Chiroma is our president forever!” and “We want change!” Witnesses say security forces opened fire, firing multiple live bullets into the air and towards the crowd, but were overpowered by the population, who stood their ground.

“They sent us a lot of bullets — six bullets against us! But we are still here. We are the ones fighting for change!” shouted one protester, filming from the scene in Nassarawo, Garoua.

Locals say that in several polling stations around Nassarawo, ballot papers bearing Issa Tchiroma’s name were allegedly missing, fueling outrage among voters who accused authorities of electoral fraud.

Despite the chaos, sources close to the opposition leader confirm that Tchiroma has been taken to safety, as his supporters continue to guard key streets around his home.

The dramatic scenes in Garoua come as preliminary presidential results show Issa Tchiroma Bakary leading in several northern regions, positioning him as the front-runner in what observers describe as Cameroon’s most contested election in decades.

Meanwhile, heavy reinforcements have reportedly been deployed to Garoua, with water cannon trucks and armed gendarmes patrolling key areas. The situation remains volatile, as calls for calm clash with growing chants of “Change or nothing!” echoing through the streets.

By Lucas Muma