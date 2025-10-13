A New Dawn Breaks: Congratulating President-Elect Issa Tchiroma Bakary on a Historic Victory

By James Agbor, BaretaNews

In the wake of Cameroon’s pivotal presidential election on October 12, 2025, the winds of change are finally sweeping across the nation. As vote counting continues amid reports of irregularities and clashes in some regions, the opposition coalition Union for Change 2025 has boldly declared Issa Tchiroma Bakary the winner, citing a “crushing defeat” inflicted on the long-entrenched regime of Paul Biya. This announcement, echoed by multiple sources including preliminary results from diaspora polling stations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE where Tchiroma secured overwhelming majorities, signals a potential end to Biya’s 43-year rule—a tenure marked by economic stagnation, insecurity, and unfulfilled promises of governance.

Tchiroma, the 76-year-old leader of the Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC) and consensus candidate for a broad opposition alliance of over 50 groups, represents a beacon of hope for many Cameroonians weary of the status quo. His campaign, electrifying crowds in key areas like Limbe and Bepanda, emphasized unity, vigilance, and a vision for true leadership. Early indicators from six major regions show him dominating, and even figures from rival opposition parties, such as UNDP youth leader Paul Mbafor, have extended congratulations, acknowledging the people’s sovereign will. On behalf of BaretaNews and the voices of Southern Cameroons, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to President-Elect Issa Tchiroma Bakary. Your perseverance, drawing from decades of experience—including 25 years within the system before breaking free—has inspired a nation to demand better. This victory, if upheld, could redefine Cameroon’s future, prioritizing safety, economic stability, and inclusive governance over the hardships that have plagued citizens for far too long.

bbc.com Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the opposition leader claiming a landmark victory in the 2025 election.

Yet, this moment of triumph also highlights the maturity and selflessness displayed by other figures in the opposition landscape. We must commend Ateki Seta Caxton, the Anglophone leader and former presidential aspirant, for his profound statement of withdrawal from the race to endorse Bello Bouba Maigari of the UNDP. In his bilingual declaration, titled “For the Love of Cameroon,” Ateki emphasized allowing the democratic process to unfold peacefully, urging calm amid inflection points and prioritizing the nation’s future over personal ambition. He wrote, “We must allow the process to move forward. We must be vigilant, we must ensure the process plays out, but we must do so peacefully.” This act of stepping aside, inspired by a deep sense of patriotism and a call to unity around a single opposition force, exemplifies political maturity in a fractured arena. Even though his endorsement aligned with a different coalition—one that included Akere Muna and aimed to challenge Biya—Ateki’s decision to set aside his own convictions for the greater good demonstrates the kind of leadership Cameroon desperately needs. It sends a powerful message: true change requires sacrifice, not ego. In a country where divisions, including the ongoing Anglophone crisis, have been exploited by the regime, Ateki’s words bind us as citizens with distinct duties to uphold peace and truth.

ned.org Ateki Seta Caxton, whose mature withdrawal from the race underscores the spirit of opposition unity.

As we await official results from ELECAM—which, based on historical patterns, may face scrutiny for potential manipulation—the people’s voice is resounding. Reports of clashes between Tchiroma’s supporters and security forces in strongholds like Garoua underscore the tension, but they also reflect a populace no longer willing to accept rigged outcomes. Even Ambazonian leadership has congratulated Tchiroma, urging international actors like France, the US, and the UK to recognize the will of the people and support decolonization efforts.

BaretaNews stands with the Cameroonian people in this historic juncture. President-Elect Tchiroma, may your leadership usher in an era of justice, prosperity, and reconciliation. And to Ateki Seta Caxton: your maturity sets a standard for all aspiring leaders. The future of Cameroon—and indeed, Southern Cameroons—depends on such principled actions. Let us remain vigilant as the process unfolds.