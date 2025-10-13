BREAKING: Issa Tchiroma Bakary Projected as Cameroon’s Next President – Hope or Hype?

By James Agbor, BaretaNews Contributor

October 13, 2025

Cameroonians, the air is electric! Project C, led by veteran journalist Eric Chinje, has declared Issa Tchiroma Bakary the projected winner of the October 12 presidential election. Their Monday statement calls it a “new era” for Cameroon—a “Third Republic” born from the people’s will. They praise citizens for protecting their votes and urge President Paul Biya to ensure a peaceful transition. Project C also calls on candidates to accept the results, and ELECAM and security forces to maintain peace.

This feels like a breakthrough after Biya’s 43-year rule, where elections often seemed rigged. Tchiroma’s rallies drew thousands, especially in the North, showing real momentum. Could this be the change we’ve been waiting for?

But let’s pause. Cameroon’s elections have a history of manipulation. Tchiroma, once Biya’s loyal minister, might just be a new face for the same system. ELECAM and the Constitutional Council, often seen as Biya’s tools, could still twist the outcome. Clashes in Tchiroma’s strongholds raise fears of planned chaos to justify crackdowns. And for Ambazonians, will Tchiroma’s “united Cameroon” address our struggle for self-determination, or just repackage the status quo?

What’s Next? Cameroonians, keep documenting irregularities and pushing for transparency.

#CameroonDecides2025 #ThirdRepublic #AmbazoniaRising

James Agbor is a BaretaNews contributor focused on democracy and Southern Cameroons. Views are his own.

Share this and follow @BaretaNews for the truth!