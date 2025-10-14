SDF’s Joshua Osih Breaks Silence: Acknowledges Tchiroma Victory, Urges Constitutional Council to Uphold People’s Will in Tense 2025 Presidential Race

By James Agbor BaretaNews Correspondent Yaoundé, Cameroon – October 14, 2025

In a surprising and measured concession that has sent ripples through Cameroon’s fractious political landscape, Social Democratic Front (SDF) presidential candidate Joshua Osih has publicly acknowledged the apparent victory of Issa Tchiroma Bakary, in the just-concluded 2025 presidential election. The statement, released on the eve of results announcement, calls on the Constitutional Council to proclaim the outcome without bias, marking what some observers are hailing as a rare display of democratic maturity from the opposition.

Osih’s end-of-campaign message, dated October 14, 2025, and shared widely on social media and party channels, strikes a tone of gratitude and resolve. “Based on the data gathered through our internal systems for collecting and processing October 12, 2025, presidential election results, there is no ambiguity,” Osih writes, explicitly conceding the race while emphasizing respect for the sovereign will of the Cameroonian people. The letter, adorned with the SDF’s emblematic green motifs and Osih’s signature, underscores a commitment to transparency and national stability over partisan rancor.

The SDF leader, known for his sharp critiques of the Biya regime, pivots in the missive to broader priorities, including the full digitization of election processes—a pledge he says will be tabled in the National Assembly post-results. “We accept this outcome in full respect of the sovereign will of the Cameroonian people,” Osih states, adding that the party will push for legislative reforms to ensure future votes are free from “legal irregularities and inaccuracies” that could undermine public trust. He warns that any legal challenges must not impede the “clearly expressed will of our nation and the preservation of peace,” which he describes as paramount.

This stance, while pragmatic, has drawn mixed reactions. Pro-democracy activists praise it as a bulwark against the kind of post-electoral chaos that has plagued previous polls, but hardline opposition voices see it as premature capitulation. Prominent Ambazonian advocate Mark Bareta, in a pointed X post today, captured the sentiment succinctly: “SDF Presidential candidate @JoshuaOsih has nicodemously stated that Tchiroma won the Presidential election and has called on the constitutional council to respect the will of the Cameroonian people. Small baby steps from the SDF.” Bareta’s commentary, laced with irony, highlights the incremental progress in opposition conduct amid decades of alleged electoral manipulations.

Osih’s letter extends beyond mere concession, framing the election as a service to the “ordinary Cameroonian—the men and women who simply aspire to live with dignity, to work, to prosper.” He envisions a victory not for parties or candidates, but for Cameroon itself, signing off with rallying cries of “Long Live our Democracy” and “Long Live Cameroon.” The message closes with the SDF’s bilingual slogan, “Power to the People / Pouvoir au Peuple,” a nod to the party’s roots in federalist ideals and social justice.

As the Constitutional Council deliberates—expected to certify results within days—Osih’s words serve as both olive branch and reminder. “Pleading our conclusions, I hope this Congress and the Council will proclaim the final results faithfully as expressed by the people and without bias,” he implores. “Once that is done, I will call my greatest congratulations to that his victory be placed at the service of the mission of the ordinary Cameroonian.”

This development comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions, including voter suppression allegations in Anglophone regions and sporadic clashes between security forces and protesters. With Biya, at 92, absent from the ballot but his influence omnipresent through Tchiroma, the election was widely viewed as a referendum on the CPDM’s iron grip. Osih, a seasoned parliamentarian and one of the opposition’s most eloquent voices, had campaigned on anti-corruption and economic revival, drawing crowds weary of stagnation.

Analysts suggest Osih’s approach could pave the way for post-election dialogue, potentially averting the unrest that followed the 2018 polls. “This is statesmanship in a pressure cooker,” said political scientist Dr. Elias Nfor, speaking to BaretaNews. “By conceding early and constructively, Osih positions the SDF as a responsible alternative, not a wrecking ball.”

As Cameroon awaits official tallies, Osih’s message resonates as a call to higher ground: beyond the ballots, a nation must emerge victorious. For now, the “small baby steps” Bareta noted may just be the steadying force this divided republic needs.

James Agbor is a veteran journalist covering Cameroon’s political beat for BaretaNews.