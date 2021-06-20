World Refugee Day: Ambazonia’s Humanitarian Crisis On The Spotlight

By Mbah Godlove

As the International Day for Refugees is observed today, attention is on thousands of Ambazonians seeking protection in foreign countries.

Owing to the ongoing war declared on Ambazonia by La Republique du Cameroun five years ago, several unarmed citizens have been fleeing the brutality of colonial soldiers.

One of the countries hosting Ambazonian refugees in Nigeria where thousands are spread in four states including Taraba and Cross River.

The humanitarian condition of refugees is dire, and experts say, diseases are common among the population owing to malnutrition and poor sanitary conditions.

Non-Governmental Organisations and Ambazonians of good fate are entreated to support these vulnerable categories of citizens so that their situation could be improved upon as the race for freedom crescendos.