Connect with us

Politics

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Persons With Disabilities Cry Foul
Advertisement

Politics

Ambazonia: The Infighting MUST Stop-IG VP DABNEY YERIMA

Politics

Ambazonia War of Independence: Arbitrary Arrest, Looting in Kumba

Politics

Kumba Massacre: French Cameroun Reaction Spurs Condemnation

Politics

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Consternation In Obang Over Killing Of Two

Politics

The So-Called Swiss Initiative Never Died, It Never Existed-Barrister Tumasang

Politics

French Cameroun's Violation of Geneva Convention Crescendos as Human Right Crusaders Shed Tears

Politics

UNDP Promoting and Abetting Genocide in Southern Cameroons

Politics

LRC Exacerbates Living Conditions Of Southern Cameroonians; Suspends Salaries Of 'Civil Service' Personnel

Politics

Swiss Delegation Signs Decentralization Partnership Deals With Buea Mayor As Mayor Hails Return To Normalcy In Buea LGA

Politics

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Persons With Disabilities Cry Foul

Published

14 hours ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Persons With Disabilities Cry Foul

By Mbah Godlove

Hours to the commemoration of their international day, persons with disabilities entrapped in the ongoing Ambazonian conflict have decried its horrendous consequences on them.

Some leaders of disability associations revealed that thousands of their peers have been completely abandoned to toil in the heat of the deadly four-year war whose end, they say, is seemingly far fetched.

Ngong Peter Tonine, President of the Hope Social Union for the Visually Impaired, HSUVI, Bamenda, told TWIF NEWS weeks ago that the conflict has had an adverse effect on the socio-economic and political life of persons with disabilities.

“Persons with disabilities who were breadwinners in their families before 2016 have now been reduced to baggers because of the unending crisis,” he said.

As the seemingly forgotten persons continue to sweat in the brunts of the war of freedom, it is hoped that Ambazonians of goodwill reach out to them especially during this festive period.

Thousands of these persons with disabilities in Ambazonia will, on Thursday, December 3, join the rest of the world to observe the 29th edition of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

This day usually allows persons with various disabilities to articulate their plights and press for full inclusion into mainstream society.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.