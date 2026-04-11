“For Argument Sake”: Ntumfoyn Boh Herbert Challenges Pope Leo XIV Ahead of Cameroon Visit

A strongly worded opinion piece by Southern Cameroons writer Ntumfoyn Boh Herbert (Yindo Toh) is drawing attention ahead of the anticipated visit of Pope Leo XIV to Yaoundé on April 15, where he is expected to meet long-time Cameroonian leader Paul Biya.

In the article titled “To Pope Leo XIV… For Argument Sake,” the author delivers a provocative critique of Biya’s leadership while urging the pontiff to confront what he describes as systemic injustice and war in Southern Cameroons.

A Hypothetical Vatican — To Mirror Cameroon

Herbert opens with a series of striking hypotheticals, asking readers to imagine a pope who manipulates succession, abolishes elections, abuses judicial authority, and imprisons rightful leaders.

He quickly dismisses the scenario as fictional within the Vatican—but argues that these same practices reflect the political reality under Biya’s rule in Cameroon.

Describing Biya as a “president-for-life” and quoting former leader Ahmadou Ahidjo’s description of him as a “hypocrite,” the author accuses the regime of electoral manipulation, repression, and abuse of power.

Southern Cameroons Conflict at the Centre

At the heart of Herbert’s argument is the ongoing conflict in Southern Cameroons, which he attributes to what he calls the “annexation” of the territory by French Cameroun in 1961.

He compares the situation to Italy’s takeover of the Papal States in 1870, later resolved by the Lateran Treaty, which recognized Vatican sovereignty.

According to the author, a similar recognition of Southern Cameroons’ right to self-determination would end the current war.

He asserts that the territory’s status was internationally recognized following a United Nations-backed process and argues that restoring that arrangement is key to achieving lasting peace.

Call for Papal Intervention

Referencing the peace-oriented legacy of Pope Francis, Herbert urges Pope Leo XIV to go beyond diplomacy and actively support negotiations to resolve the conflict.

He calls on the Vatican to use its influence at the United Nations to push for a negotiated settlement, framing such action as both a moral duty and a step toward addressing the Church’s historical links to colonialism.

The author also echoes recent papal statements against exploitation in Africa, urging the pontiff to denounce what he describes as the economic and political “strangulation” of Southern Cameroons.

Criticism of Church Silence in Cameroon

The article further criticizes sections of the Catholic Church in Cameroon, accusing some clergy of failing to speak out against abuses due to fear or political pressure.

Herbert cites unresolved killings of clergy and controversial incidents, including the Ngarbuh massacre, as examples of issues that demand stronger moral leadership.

He argues that silence or neutrality in such circumstances amounts to complicity.

Rejecting Neutrality

Drawing on historical parallels, Herbert contrasts the strong stance of Pope Pius XI against fascism with the more cautious approach of Pope Pius XII during World War II.

He warns against what he calls “both-sides-ism,” insisting that the Church must clearly identify injustice rather than treating all parties as equally responsible.

A Direct Appeal to Global Power

The author concludes with a direct appeal, arguing that the conflict could be ended swiftly by two key figures: Paul Biya and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Quoting British poet Siegfried Sassoon, Herbert suggests that the war is being prolonged by those with the power to stop it.

A Visit Under Scrutiny

As Pope Leo XIV prepares to visit Cameroon, Herbert’s article adds to growing pressure on the Vatican to take a clear and decisive stance.

Whether the pontiff will address the issues raised—particularly the Southern Cameroons conflict—remains to be seen.

For many observers, however, the visit is shaping up to be more than ceremonial—it may become a defining moment for the Church’s role in one of Africa’s most enduring crises.