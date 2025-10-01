Heavy Downpour Leaves Tears on Faces of Bamenda Denizens Again

By Mbah Godlove, BaretaNews

BAMENDA — Another day of grief and outrage has hit the people of Bamenda as torrential rains left destruction and sorrow in their wake. Monday, September 28, became a nightmare for locals after hours of heavy rainfall submerged parts of the city, exposing once more the chronic failure of the drainage system.

For decades, the people of Bamenda have decried poor urban planning and neglect, but the colonial administration has paid little heed. Instead of addressing urgent infrastructure needs, officials have focused on exploiting the population’s limited resources while financing the war of occupation in Ambazonia.

The colonial city mayor has frequently been accused of ignoring the daily struggles of the people. Residents say he has chosen to defend only the regime’s image, prioritizing political theatrics over public welfare. Critics recall how funds that could have been used to rehabilitate roads were instead wasted hiring bike riders to stage protests against lockdown operations.

On Monday, the floods rendered many neighborhoods inaccessible. At City Chemist, one of the busiest intersections, water levels rose so high that the bridge was completely buried. Witnesses recounted the chilling moment a man attempted to cross the raging waters but was swept away within seconds. Onlookers tried in vain to rescue him, leaving the city in shock and mourning.

The tragedy marks the fourth reported flood-related death in less than a month, after three other victims lost their lives under similar circumstances in September. The identity of Monday’s victim has not yet been confirmed.

For residents, the pattern is painfully familiar: poor drainage, weak response, and endless loss of lives. Many say it highlights the regime’s abandonment of ordinary citizens. While officials enrich themselves through bribery and corruption, the people of Bamenda continue to pay the ultimate price—blood and tears.