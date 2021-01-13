Ambazonian War Of Independence: French Cameroun’s Soldiers Perish Days To CHAN

Connect with us

News

By Mbah Godlove

Three French Camerounian soldiers deployed in Ambazonia to keep watch ahead of a CAF-organised competition have died in Muyuka Local Government Area, in the country’s Southern Zone.

Three days before the African Championship, CHAN takes off, an Ambazonian city, confiscated to host Poll D matches is becoming a spot of insecurity.

On Wednesday, January 13, three colonial soldiers were killed as they went around terrorizing Ambazonians in Muyuka, not far from the CHAN village in the city of Victoria.

Days back, elements of the French Camerounian military shut dead 10 Ambazonians including women and children in Mautu, a village in Muyuka LGA.

The Ambazonian Interim Government had warned the Confederation of African Football that there is growing insecurity in the country’s Southern Zone, emphasizing it was not safe to host the CHAN.

It is left to be seen if the Poll D CHAN contesters would be moved to a safer playground in French Cameroun; as insecurity continues to rise across Ambazonia.

