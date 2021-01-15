Connect with us

News

Thunderous Gunshots In Buea Hours To CHAN Kick-off
Advertisement

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: French Cameroun's Soldiers Perish Days To CHAN

News

Outrage Over Mautu killings As Right Groups Demand Justice

News

Mautu Shootings Sparks Consternation

News

IG Warns CAF On Stakes Surrounding CHAN

News

Colonial soldiers invade some neighborhoods in Buea causing severe havoc

News

Bambui Population in Grieve Over Colonial Killings

News

Christmas: The Justice We Need

News

Dienyi Villagers In Total Consternation: Colonial Military Slaughter Five

Breaking News News

Colonial Transporter Ill-treats Ambazonia Detainees

News

Thunderous Gunshots In Buea Hours To CHAN Kick-off

Published

15 hours ago

on

Thunderous Gunshots In Buea Hours To CHAN Kick-off

By Mbah Godlove

Less than 24 hours before the African Championship, CHAN gets underway, insecurity has continued to reign in Buea, the capital of Ambazonia.

Earlier on Friday, January 15, deafening gunshots were heard in Muea, a neighborhood near Victoria, a city expected to host group D matches.

“We have remained in for hours all throughout the day, because of serious gunshots which lasted for over one hour,” a source told BaretaNews.

A leader who led the forces on Friday reminded locals that a lockdown of Fako is necessary so that the International Community could be more conscious of the deadly war in Ambazonia.

The severe gun banks came barely a week after Ambazonia’s interim Vice President, Dabney Yerima informed CAF that the insecurity of the country would not allow for an effective hosting of the continental championship.

Buea, just like Victoria is increasingly becoming very insecure, as the deadline to commence the CHAN 2021, slated for Saturday, January 16, 2021, fast draws near.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.