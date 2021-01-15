Thunderous Gunshots In Buea Hours To CHAN Kick-off

By Mbah Godlove

Less than 24 hours before the African Championship, CHAN gets underway, insecurity has continued to reign in Buea, the capital of Ambazonia.

Earlier on Friday, January 15, deafening gunshots were heard in Muea, a neighborhood near Victoria, a city expected to host group D matches.

“We have remained in for hours all throughout the day, because of serious gunshots which lasted for over one hour,” a source told BaretaNews.

A leader who led the forces on Friday reminded locals that a lockdown of Fako is necessary so that the International Community could be more conscious of the deadly war in Ambazonia.

The severe gun banks came barely a week after Ambazonia’s interim Vice President, Dabney Yerima informed CAF that the insecurity of the country would not allow for an effective hosting of the continental championship.

Buea, just like Victoria is increasingly becoming very insecure, as the deadline to commence the CHAN 2021, slated for Saturday, January 16, 2021, fast draws near.