AMBAZONIA v. LA REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN: AYABA AND NNAMDI KANU: LUCIFERIAN COHABITATION OR EPIPHANY

Dear All, today I woke up and was greeted with a picture of Ayaba and Nnamdi Kanu with the averment that they will give a joint press conference on Friday, 9th April, 2021

The move can be interpreted in many ways to wit:

1) Those who claim Ayaba works for or with LRC, might claim he has been sent to align with Biafra to fulfil LRC desires and anger Nigeria so that Nigeria can help crush Ambazonia once and for all;

2) Those who think Ayaba is bringing down our struggle to that of an entity such as Biafra that has never had independence voted or granted by the UN, hence watering our struggle and hurting it;

3) Those who think Ayaba by his actions might alienate various potential Ambazonian helpers internationally, who happen to be opposed to the break up of Nigeria;

4) Those who think Ayaba is aligning with a Secessionist group to confirm that we are also Secessionists as LRC has repeatedly called Ambazonians.

Conclusion

1) We must face reality and keep emotions and lame duck arguments aside. Nigeria has been totally hostile to our cause and we have zero loyalty to Nigeria hence being a friend to their enemy is justified.

2) Ambazonia has very few or zero nations willing to assist it at present so if we have any friend or helper, even at the subnational level, it is a welcome development.

3) Biafra can help us with logistics, including purchasing channels and hardware that no country or group is willing or able to give us.

4) Biafra can open safe passage of Ambazonia logistics through Nigeria like never before.

5) Biafra can provide training in areas where they have the capacity to do so.

RECOMMENDATION

I Barrister Tumasang totally support Ayaba to seek any help he can get from Biafra or Nnamdi Kanu, even if we are called Baifrans by LRC, if Nigeria is angry, or if we are called Secessionists. Its been 4 years and no country or group has given Ambazonia a single bullet not to talk of a gun or money.

I strongly recommend that all should log in and attend the joint press conference and see what Nnamdi Kanu has to say and if he can help us. The time for naivity and fear of name calling is over.

All Ambazonians of goodwill should support Ayaba in this venture to see if we can gain something from it since there is no other nation, independent or not, that is willing to help us at this point.