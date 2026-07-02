Residents of Bambili in Mezam County were left stunned on Wednesday afternoon after a young man, believed to be in his early 30s, was seen walking completely naked through the town in broad daylight.

The man reportedly began his unusual walk from Three Corners, passed through the busy ENS Street, and proceeded towards the main entrance of the University of Bamenda. His appearance quickly drew the attention of students, traders, commercial bike riders, and motorists, bringing traffic and normal activities to a temporary standstill as curious onlookers gathered to witness the bizarre spectacle.

Several eyewitnesses initially suspected that the man was suffering from a mental health condition. However, the situation took a different turn when a group of youths intercepted him along ENS Street. The man was reportedly questioned, assaulted, and chased away by the crowd before he eventually retrieved his clothes.

Witnesses told BaretaNews that the man later dressed up and pleaded for forgiveness before fleeing the area, leaving residents with more questions than answers.

The incident has since triggered intense discussions across Bambili and neighbouring communities. While some residents have speculated that the man’s actions may have been linked to alleged money rituals or the pursuit of quick wealth, no evidence has emerged to support these claims, and no official statement has been issued by authorities regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Beyond the shocking public display, the episode has reignited conversations in Ground Zero over the growing fascination among some youths with instant wealth, the spread of unverified spiritual beliefs, and the dangers of mob justice, as residents continue to call for restraint and due process whenever unusual incidents occur.